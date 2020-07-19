All apartments in Hays County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

278 Stella Gold St

278 Stella Gold Street · (737) 215-4630
Location

278 Stella Gold Street, Hays County, TX 78610

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 278 Stella Gold St · Avail. Aug 10

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
278 Stella Gold St Available 08/10/20 3 bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Buda - 3 bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Buda ~ Ceramic Tile in Living/Dining/Kitchen ~ Granite Countertops ~ Stainless Appliances ~ Recent Carpet in Bedrooms ~ Large Master with Double Vanity, Shower, Garden Tub and Walk-In Closet ~ Washer & Dryer Included ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard ~ Next to Jogging/Bike Path ~ 2 Blocks to Community Pool ~ Close to Grocery & Dining ~ Near I-35 & 45 Toll ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting

(RLNE4255862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 278 Stella Gold St have any available units?
278 Stella Gold St has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 278 Stella Gold St have?
Some of 278 Stella Gold St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 278 Stella Gold St currently offering any rent specials?
278 Stella Gold St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 Stella Gold St pet-friendly?
Yes, 278 Stella Gold St is pet friendly.
Does 278 Stella Gold St offer parking?
Yes, 278 Stella Gold St offers parking.
Does 278 Stella Gold St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 278 Stella Gold St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 Stella Gold St have a pool?
Yes, 278 Stella Gold St has a pool.
Does 278 Stella Gold St have accessible units?
No, 278 Stella Gold St does not have accessible units.
Does 278 Stella Gold St have units with dishwashers?
No, 278 Stella Gold St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 278 Stella Gold St have units with air conditioning?
No, 278 Stella Gold St does not have units with air conditioning.
