278 Stella Gold St Available 08/10/20 3 bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Buda - 3 bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Buda ~ Ceramic Tile in Living/Dining/Kitchen ~ Granite Countertops ~ Stainless Appliances ~ Recent Carpet in Bedrooms ~ Large Master with Double Vanity, Shower, Garden Tub and Walk-In Closet ~ Washer & Dryer Included ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard ~ Next to Jogging/Bike Path ~ 2 Blocks to Community Pool ~ Close to Grocery & Dining ~ Near I-35 & 45 Toll ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting



(RLNE4255862)