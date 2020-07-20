274 Limestone TRL

Amenities

*Green Belt Lot* Great home in popular neighborhood across from Belterra Village! Pieous Pizza, Switch BBQ and more! Community pool and playgrounds, and convenient to Pieous, Jester King, and soon to come Alamo Draft House. Premium kitchen with stone details, huge granite island, and stainless appliances. Separate dining room can be used as the office, and bonus game room upstairs. Big covered patio overlooks the greenbelt, and stone landscaping and patio is great to entertain or hang out.