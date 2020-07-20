All apartments in Hays County
Find more places like 274 Limestone TRL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hays County, TX
/
274 Limestone TRL
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:23 PM

274 Limestone TRL

274 Limestone Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

274 Limestone Trail, Hays County, TX 78737

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
bbq/grill
*Green Belt Lot* Great home in popular neighborhood across from Belterra Village! Pieous Pizza, Switch BBQ and more! Community pool and playgrounds, and convenient to Pieous, Jester King, and soon to come Alamo Draft House. Premium kitchen with stone details, huge granite island, and stainless appliances. Separate dining room can be used as the office, and bonus game room upstairs. Big covered patio overlooks the greenbelt, and stone landscaping and patio is great to entertain or hang out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 274 Limestone TRL have any available units?
274 Limestone TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hays County, TX.
What amenities does 274 Limestone TRL have?
Some of 274 Limestone TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 274 Limestone TRL currently offering any rent specials?
274 Limestone TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 274 Limestone TRL pet-friendly?
No, 274 Limestone TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hays County.
Does 274 Limestone TRL offer parking?
No, 274 Limestone TRL does not offer parking.
Does 274 Limestone TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 274 Limestone TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 274 Limestone TRL have a pool?
Yes, 274 Limestone TRL has a pool.
Does 274 Limestone TRL have accessible units?
No, 274 Limestone TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 274 Limestone TRL have units with dishwashers?
No, 274 Limestone TRL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 274 Limestone TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 274 Limestone TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trails at Buda Ranch
1250 Robert S Light Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Silverado Crossing
1480 Cabela's Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Ridge at Headwaters
1040 Flathead Dr
Dripping Springs, TX 78620
Springs at Sunfield
1165 Fire Cracker Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXCanyon Lake, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXBee Cave, TXWimberley, TXLockhart, TX
Buda, TXBulverde, TXLago Vista, TXSchertz, TXHornsby Bend, TXBrushy Creek, TXMcQueeney, TXCibolo, TXManor, TXSelma, TXTimberwood Park, TXMarble Falls, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University