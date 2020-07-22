Rent Calculator
All apartments in Hays County
Find more places like 12908 Mesa Verde DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Hays County, TX
/
12908 Mesa Verde DR
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:50 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12908 Mesa Verde DR
12908 Mesa Verde Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12908 Mesa Verde Drive, Hays County, TX 78737
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12908 Mesa Verde DR have any available units?
12908 Mesa Verde DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hays County, TX
.
What amenities does 12908 Mesa Verde DR have?
Some of 12908 Mesa Verde DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12908 Mesa Verde DR currently offering any rent specials?
12908 Mesa Verde DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12908 Mesa Verde DR pet-friendly?
No, 12908 Mesa Verde DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hays County
.
Does 12908 Mesa Verde DR offer parking?
Yes, 12908 Mesa Verde DR offers parking.
Does 12908 Mesa Verde DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12908 Mesa Verde DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12908 Mesa Verde DR have a pool?
No, 12908 Mesa Verde DR does not have a pool.
Does 12908 Mesa Verde DR have accessible units?
No, 12908 Mesa Verde DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12908 Mesa Verde DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12908 Mesa Verde DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 12908 Mesa Verde DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12908 Mesa Verde DR does not have units with air conditioning.
