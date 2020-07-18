All apartments in Hays County
Find more places like 126 Tangerine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hays County, TX
/
126 Tangerine Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

126 Tangerine Drive

126 Tangerine Drive · (972) 965-1006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

126 Tangerine Drive, Hays County, TX 78610

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2677 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Chesmar home floor plan with large bonus room + 4th bedroom or office located upstairs with a full bathroom. Covered patio with TV, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove. This home features tile floors in main living areas & carpet in bedrooms, gas fireplace in living room. Spacious kitchen w/ large center island & 42 inch cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Primary suite is located at the back of the home. Community pool with the new lazy river! Pet friendly. Breed restrictions apply. ( no aggressive breeds). Super nice home! Clean! Open newer modern floor plan w/ bonus/game room upstairs! Granite! Fast move-in possible. EXTRA BEDROOM + PLUS BATHROOM. Check out the "river ride pool in subdivision & the community garden & dog park!" New Johnson High School! Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines). No roommates
Large floor plan with bonus room upstairs + bedroom + full bathroom suite upstairs. All upgraded, covered patio with TV. All appliances convey. Game Room TV conveys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Tangerine Drive have any available units?
126 Tangerine Drive has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 126 Tangerine Drive have?
Some of 126 Tangerine Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Tangerine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
126 Tangerine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Tangerine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 Tangerine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 126 Tangerine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 126 Tangerine Drive offers parking.
Does 126 Tangerine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Tangerine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Tangerine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 126 Tangerine Drive has a pool.
Does 126 Tangerine Drive have accessible units?
No, 126 Tangerine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Tangerine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Tangerine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Tangerine Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 126 Tangerine Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 126 Tangerine Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave
Kyle, TX 78640
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Strand
150 Amberwood South
Kyle, TX 78640
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXCanyon Lake, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXBee Cave, TXWimberley, TXLockhart, TX
Buda, TXBulverde, TXLago Vista, TXSchertz, TXHornsby Bend, TXBrushy Creek, TXMcQueeney, TXCibolo, TXManor, TXSelma, TXTimberwood Park, TXMarble Falls, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity