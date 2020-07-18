126 Tangerine Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse community garden dog park game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful Chesmar home floor plan with large bonus room + 4th bedroom or office located upstairs with a full bathroom. Covered patio with TV, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove. This home features tile floors in main living areas & carpet in bedrooms, gas fireplace in living room. Spacious kitchen w/ large center island & 42 inch cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Primary suite is located at the back of the home. Community pool with the new lazy river! Pet friendly. Breed restrictions apply. ( no aggressive breeds). Super nice home! Clean! Open newer modern floor plan w/ bonus/game room upstairs! Granite! Fast move-in possible. EXTRA BEDROOM + PLUS BATHROOM. Check out the "river ride pool in subdivision & the community garden & dog park!" New Johnson High School! Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines). No roommates

Large floor plan with bonus room upstairs + bedroom + full bathroom suite upstairs. All upgraded, covered patio with TV. All appliances convey. Game Room TV conveys.