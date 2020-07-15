All apartments in Hays County
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States

105 Rancho Grande Drive · (512) 827-8830
Location

105 Rancho Grande Drive, Hays County, TX 78676

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1406 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
This is a fully furnished Short Term rental. You can rent this per night for $250, weekly for $1,500, or Monthly for $5000. More details on airbnb.com at www.airbnb.com/rooms/22144370 3 beds 2 baths, sleeps up to 10. Perfect weekend get away just hang out and relax by the fire, or swim or float all day in the 44,000sqft spring feed lake.
This Charming mid-century river cabin has been completely restored with all the modern conveniences guest are looking for. This is a short-term rental and listed on a per night price. Guest can take advantage of the generous waterfront, swimming, tubing, or just relaxing by the water's edge. Please let me know if you are interested in renting short term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States have any available units?
105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States have?
Some of 105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States currently offering any rent specials?
105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States pet-friendly?
No, 105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hays County.
Does 105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States offer parking?
Yes, 105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States offers parking.
Does 105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States have a pool?
Yes, 105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States has a pool.
Does 105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States have accessible units?
No, 105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States has units with air conditioning.
