105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport walk in closets

This is a fully furnished Short Term rental. You can rent this per night for $250, weekly for $1,500, or Monthly for $5000. More details on airbnb.com at www.airbnb.com/rooms/22144370 3 beds 2 baths, sleeps up to 10. Perfect weekend get away just hang out and relax by the fire, or swim or float all day in the 44,000sqft spring feed lake.

This Charming mid-century river cabin has been completely restored with all the modern conveniences guest are looking for. This is a short-term rental and listed on a per night price. Guest can take advantage of the generous waterfront, swimming, tubing, or just relaxing by the water's edge. Please let me know if you are interested in renting short term.