Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:56 AM

428 Blue Crow Lane

428 Blue Crow Ln · No Longer Available
Location

428 Blue Crow Ln, Haslet, TX 76052

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,886 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days af

(RLNE5295769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 Blue Crow Lane have any available units?
428 Blue Crow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haslet, TX.
What amenities does 428 Blue Crow Lane have?
Some of 428 Blue Crow Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 Blue Crow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
428 Blue Crow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Blue Crow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 428 Blue Crow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haslet.
Does 428 Blue Crow Lane offer parking?
No, 428 Blue Crow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 428 Blue Crow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 Blue Crow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Blue Crow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 428 Blue Crow Lane has a pool.
Does 428 Blue Crow Lane have accessible units?
No, 428 Blue Crow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Blue Crow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 Blue Crow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 428 Blue Crow Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 428 Blue Crow Lane has units with air conditioning.

