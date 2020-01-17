All apartments in Haslet
Last updated January 17 2020 at 4:06 AM

337 Falling Star Drive

337 Falling Star Dr · No Longer Available
Location

337 Falling Star Dr, Haslet, TX 76052

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 Falling Star Drive have any available units?
337 Falling Star Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haslet, TX.
What amenities does 337 Falling Star Drive have?
Some of 337 Falling Star Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 Falling Star Drive currently offering any rent specials?
337 Falling Star Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Falling Star Drive pet-friendly?
No, 337 Falling Star Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haslet.
Does 337 Falling Star Drive offer parking?
Yes, 337 Falling Star Drive offers parking.
Does 337 Falling Star Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 Falling Star Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Falling Star Drive have a pool?
No, 337 Falling Star Drive does not have a pool.
Does 337 Falling Star Drive have accessible units?
No, 337 Falling Star Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Falling Star Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 Falling Star Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 337 Falling Star Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 Falling Star Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

