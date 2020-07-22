All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 9926 Appleridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9926 Appleridge Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:30 AM

9926 Appleridge Drive

9926 Appleridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9926 Appleridge Drive, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing North Houston Home with a Private Yard
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,480 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This

(RLNE5449267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9926 Appleridge Drive have any available units?
9926 Appleridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9926 Appleridge Drive have?
Some of 9926 Appleridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9926 Appleridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9926 Appleridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9926 Appleridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9926 Appleridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 9926 Appleridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9926 Appleridge Drive offers parking.
Does 9926 Appleridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9926 Appleridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9926 Appleridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9926 Appleridge Drive has a pool.
Does 9926 Appleridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 9926 Appleridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9926 Appleridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9926 Appleridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9926 Appleridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9926 Appleridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residence at La Colombe d'Or
3411 Yoakum Boulevard
Houston, TX 77006
Residences 2727
2727 Elmside Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Oak Run Manor Apartments
4100 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Lighthouse at Willowbrook
12330 N Gessner Dr
Houston, TX 77064
2208 Morse
2208 Morse Street
Houston, TX 77019
Plantation Apartments
2425 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Abbey at Champions
14101 Walters Rd
Houston, TX 77014
Camden Station
12355 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77067

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine