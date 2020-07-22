Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9910 Goldenglade Dr
Last updated November 9 2019 at 8:06 AM
9910 Goldenglade Dr
9910 Goldenglade Drive
Location
9910 Goldenglade Drive, Harris County, TX 77064
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 beds, 2.5 bath two storey home in a great community. Walking trails and lake. Close to Beltway 8 and 290. No back neighbors. Includes washer dryer, fridge, microwave, oven. Never flooded.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9910 Goldenglade Dr have any available units?
9910 Goldenglade Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 9910 Goldenglade Dr have?
Some of 9910 Goldenglade Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9910 Goldenglade Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9910 Goldenglade Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9910 Goldenglade Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9910 Goldenglade Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 9910 Goldenglade Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9910 Goldenglade Dr offers parking.
Does 9910 Goldenglade Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9910 Goldenglade Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9910 Goldenglade Dr have a pool?
No, 9910 Goldenglade Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9910 Goldenglade Dr have accessible units?
No, 9910 Goldenglade Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9910 Goldenglade Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9910 Goldenglade Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9910 Goldenglade Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9910 Goldenglade Dr has units with air conditioning.
