All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 9902 Fernstone Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9902 Fernstone Lane
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:16 PM

9902 Fernstone Lane

9902 Fernstone Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9902 Fernstone Lane, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,595 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features beautiful vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9902 Fernstone Lane have any available units?
9902 Fernstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9902 Fernstone Lane have?
Some of 9902 Fernstone Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9902 Fernstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9902 Fernstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9902 Fernstone Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9902 Fernstone Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9902 Fernstone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9902 Fernstone Lane offers parking.
Does 9902 Fernstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9902 Fernstone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9902 Fernstone Lane have a pool?
No, 9902 Fernstone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9902 Fernstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 9902 Fernstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9902 Fernstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9902 Fernstone Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9902 Fernstone Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9902 Fernstone Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland
6969 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040
36sixty
3660 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046
Colquitt
710 Colquitt Street
Houston, TX 77006
Bender Hollow
424 S Bender Ave
Humble, TX 77338
City Chase
2475 Gray Falls Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Raintree
1009 Richey St
Pasadena, TX 77506
Westmount at Summer Cove
725 FM-1959
Houston, TX 77034
Toro Place
12101 Fondren
Houston, TX 77035

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine