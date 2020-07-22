9826 Orchid Spring Lane

Amenities

air conditioning game room carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities game room

Lovely Centex home with 3 bedrooms 3 Baths plus a game room in Sunrise Pines Sec II Sub-division. This home has tile &amp; carpet throughout, great sized living room, spacious bedrooms, up to date kitchen appliances, and eat-in kitchen. In addition to being located in one of the latest neighborhoods, this ideal for someone who is looking for a home in a prominent area. The location canât be beat as the home is located close to schools, parks, shopping centers, and highway access!**BONUS AMENITY** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days. **