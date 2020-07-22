All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 9722 Walford Mill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9722 Walford Mill Lane
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:50 AM

9722 Walford Mill Lane

9722 Walford Mill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9722 Walford Mill Lane, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9722 Walford Mill Lane Available 10/07/19 3 Bedroom Home in Copperfield! - ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL! Home features open light & bright floor plan with laminate wood floors, new paint & carpet, large den with corner fireplace, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, tile floors, & breakfast area, Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings & crown molding, private master bath that features his&her sinks, garden tub and separate shower, large secondary bedrooms, BIG backyard with covered patio and more.

(RLNE2995977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9722 Walford Mill Lane have any available units?
9722 Walford Mill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9722 Walford Mill Lane have?
Some of 9722 Walford Mill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9722 Walford Mill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9722 Walford Mill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9722 Walford Mill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9722 Walford Mill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9722 Walford Mill Lane offer parking?
No, 9722 Walford Mill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9722 Walford Mill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9722 Walford Mill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9722 Walford Mill Lane have a pool?
No, 9722 Walford Mill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9722 Walford Mill Lane have accessible units?
No, 9722 Walford Mill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9722 Walford Mill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9722 Walford Mill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9722 Walford Mill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9722 Walford Mill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highline Urban Lofts
25222 Northwest Frwy
Jersey Village, TX 77429
Cortland Copperleaf
14811 West Rd
Houston, TX 77095
Camden Greenway
3800 Audley St
Houston, TX 77098
Cedars at Ellington
950 FM 1959 Rd
Houston, TX 77034
1414 Texas Downtown
1414 Texas Ave
Houston, TX 77002
Domain Memorial
14800 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Tuscany Oaks Apartments
1901 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Apex at Royal Oaks
11212 Westpark Dr
Houston, TX 77042

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine