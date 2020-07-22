Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9722 Walford Mill Lane Available 10/07/19 3 Bedroom Home in Copperfield! - ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL! Home features open light & bright floor plan with laminate wood floors, new paint & carpet, large den with corner fireplace, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, tile floors, & breakfast area, Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings & crown molding, private master bath that features his&her sinks, garden tub and separate shower, large secondary bedrooms, BIG backyard with covered patio and more.



