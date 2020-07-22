Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9703 Ashwood Valley Dr
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:36 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9703 Ashwood Valley Dr
9703 Ashwood Valley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9703 Ashwood Valley Drive, Harris County, TX 77095
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Amazing open layout home with oversized bathroom and closet in master suite. Walking distance from Towne Lake Plaza. Very safe neighborhood with splash pad and park playground access for kids.
(RLNE5072527)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9703 Ashwood Valley Dr have any available units?
9703 Ashwood Valley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 9703 Ashwood Valley Dr have?
Some of 9703 Ashwood Valley Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9703 Ashwood Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9703 Ashwood Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9703 Ashwood Valley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9703 Ashwood Valley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9703 Ashwood Valley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9703 Ashwood Valley Dr offers parking.
Does 9703 Ashwood Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9703 Ashwood Valley Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9703 Ashwood Valley Dr have a pool?
No, 9703 Ashwood Valley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9703 Ashwood Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 9703 Ashwood Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9703 Ashwood Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9703 Ashwood Valley Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9703 Ashwood Valley Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9703 Ashwood Valley Dr has units with air conditioning.
