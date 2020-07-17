All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9634 Cannock Chase Drive

9634 Cannock Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9634 Cannock Chase Drive, Harris County, TX 77065

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,292 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9634 Cannock Chase Drive have any available units?
9634 Cannock Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9634 Cannock Chase Drive have?
Some of 9634 Cannock Chase Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9634 Cannock Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9634 Cannock Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9634 Cannock Chase Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9634 Cannock Chase Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9634 Cannock Chase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9634 Cannock Chase Drive offers parking.
Does 9634 Cannock Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9634 Cannock Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9634 Cannock Chase Drive have a pool?
No, 9634 Cannock Chase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9634 Cannock Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 9634 Cannock Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9634 Cannock Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9634 Cannock Chase Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9634 Cannock Chase Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9634 Cannock Chase Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
