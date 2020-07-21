Nice cozy move in ready home. - Immaculate single family home. Big kitchen with dinning room, huge ceilings, walk-in closet and a huge yard that is perfect for all types of gatherings. Schedule a private showing today!
(RLNE3783435)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9611 Cobalt Creek Ln. have any available units?
9611 Cobalt Creek Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 9611 Cobalt Creek Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
9611 Cobalt Creek Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.