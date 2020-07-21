All apartments in Harris County
9611 Cobalt Creek Ln.
Last updated March 21 2019 at 10:14 AM

9611 Cobalt Creek Ln.

9611 Cobalt Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9611 Cobalt Creek Lane, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Nice cozy move in ready home. - Immaculate single family home. Big kitchen with dinning room, huge ceilings, walk-in closet and a huge yard that is perfect for all types of gatherings. Schedule a private showing today!

(RLNE3783435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9611 Cobalt Creek Ln. have any available units?
9611 Cobalt Creek Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 9611 Cobalt Creek Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
9611 Cobalt Creek Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9611 Cobalt Creek Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 9611 Cobalt Creek Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 9611 Cobalt Creek Ln. offer parking?
No, 9611 Cobalt Creek Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 9611 Cobalt Creek Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9611 Cobalt Creek Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9611 Cobalt Creek Ln. have a pool?
No, 9611 Cobalt Creek Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 9611 Cobalt Creek Ln. have accessible units?
No, 9611 Cobalt Creek Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 9611 Cobalt Creek Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9611 Cobalt Creek Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9611 Cobalt Creek Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9611 Cobalt Creek Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
