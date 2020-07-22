9610 Oldenburg Ln

9610 Oldenburg - Adorable one story home with large backyard complete with patio area and wooden arbor. Open floor plan with nice sized living room and nice kitchen. Large master bedroom with private suite bathroom and large walk-in closet
(RLNE5004088)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
