Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:48 AM

9610 Oldenburg Ln

9610 Oldenburg Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9610 Oldenburg Lane, Harris County, TX 77065

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9610 Oldenburg - Adorable one story home with large backyard complete with patio area and wooden arbor. Open floor plan with nice sized living room and nice kitchen. Large master bedroom with private suite bathroom and large walk-in closet

(RLNE5004088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9610 Oldenburg Ln have any available units?
9610 Oldenburg Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9610 Oldenburg Ln have?
Some of 9610 Oldenburg Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9610 Oldenburg Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9610 Oldenburg Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9610 Oldenburg Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9610 Oldenburg Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9610 Oldenburg Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9610 Oldenburg Ln offers parking.
Does 9610 Oldenburg Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9610 Oldenburg Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9610 Oldenburg Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9610 Oldenburg Ln has a pool.
Does 9610 Oldenburg Ln have accessible units?
No, 9610 Oldenburg Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9610 Oldenburg Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9610 Oldenburg Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9610 Oldenburg Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9610 Oldenburg Ln has units with air conditioning.
