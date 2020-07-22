All apartments in Harris County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated November 13 2019 at 1:25 PM

9607 Cleveland Bay Court

9607 Cleveland Bay Court · No Longer Available
Location

9607 Cleveland Bay Court, Harris County, TX 77065

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,748 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home

(RLNE5268211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9607 Cleveland Bay Court have any available units?
9607 Cleveland Bay Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9607 Cleveland Bay Court have?
Some of 9607 Cleveland Bay Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9607 Cleveland Bay Court currently offering any rent specials?
9607 Cleveland Bay Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9607 Cleveland Bay Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9607 Cleveland Bay Court is pet friendly.
Does 9607 Cleveland Bay Court offer parking?
Yes, 9607 Cleveland Bay Court offers parking.
Does 9607 Cleveland Bay Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9607 Cleveland Bay Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9607 Cleveland Bay Court have a pool?
Yes, 9607 Cleveland Bay Court has a pool.
Does 9607 Cleveland Bay Court have accessible units?
No, 9607 Cleveland Bay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9607 Cleveland Bay Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9607 Cleveland Bay Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9607 Cleveland Bay Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9607 Cleveland Bay Court has units with air conditioning.
