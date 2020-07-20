All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 9603 Wellsworth Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9603 Wellsworth Drive
Last updated August 17 2019 at 4:53 AM

9603 Wellsworth Drive

9603 Wellsworth Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9603 Wellsworth Drive, Harris County, TX 77083

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
No description added

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9603 Wellsworth Drive have any available units?
9603 Wellsworth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 9603 Wellsworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9603 Wellsworth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9603 Wellsworth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9603 Wellsworth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 9603 Wellsworth Drive offer parking?
No, 9603 Wellsworth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9603 Wellsworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9603 Wellsworth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9603 Wellsworth Drive have a pool?
No, 9603 Wellsworth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9603 Wellsworth Drive have accessible units?
No, 9603 Wellsworth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9603 Wellsworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9603 Wellsworth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9603 Wellsworth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9603 Wellsworth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77504
Camden Park
2700 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Connection At Buffalo Pointe
10201 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
Crossings at Berkley Square
5900 North Braeswood Boulevard
Houston, TX 77074
Plaza at Westchase
2601 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Block at Montrose
1528 California St
Houston, TX 77006
Aliso Briar Forest
14698 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
University Green Apartments
1620 Bay Area Blvd
Houston, TX 77058

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine