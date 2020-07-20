Rent Calculator
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 9603 Wellsworth Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9603 Wellsworth Drive
Last updated August 17 2019 at 4:53 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9603 Wellsworth Drive
9603 Wellsworth Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9603 Wellsworth Drive, Harris County, TX 77083
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
No description added
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9603 Wellsworth Drive have any available units?
9603 Wellsworth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 9603 Wellsworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9603 Wellsworth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9603 Wellsworth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9603 Wellsworth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 9603 Wellsworth Drive offer parking?
No, 9603 Wellsworth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9603 Wellsworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9603 Wellsworth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9603 Wellsworth Drive have a pool?
No, 9603 Wellsworth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9603 Wellsworth Drive have accessible units?
No, 9603 Wellsworth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9603 Wellsworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9603 Wellsworth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9603 Wellsworth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9603 Wellsworth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
