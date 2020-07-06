All apartments in Harris County
Last updated August 22 2019 at 9:57 PM

954 Three Forks Dr

954 Three Forks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

954 Three Forks Drive, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very cute updated home with three bedroom, two bath with large open living room with corner wood burning fireplace, nice kitchen with a gas range. Master Bedroom with His & Hers Closet. Large Fenced Backyard. Welcome home, don't miss it!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 954 Three Forks Dr have any available units?
954 Three Forks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 954 Three Forks Dr have?
Some of 954 Three Forks Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 954 Three Forks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
954 Three Forks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 Three Forks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 954 Three Forks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 954 Three Forks Dr offer parking?
No, 954 Three Forks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 954 Three Forks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 954 Three Forks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 Three Forks Dr have a pool?
No, 954 Three Forks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 954 Three Forks Dr have accessible units?
No, 954 Three Forks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 954 Three Forks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 954 Three Forks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 954 Three Forks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 954 Three Forks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
