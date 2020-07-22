Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 951 Three Forks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
951 Three Forks Drive
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:07 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
951 Three Forks Drive
951 Three Forks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
951 Three Forks Drive, Harris County, TX 77450
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 1 car garage home with fresh paint and modern updates. Quiet street, zoned to KISD, ready for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 951 Three Forks Drive have any available units?
951 Three Forks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 951 Three Forks Drive have?
Some of 951 Three Forks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 951 Three Forks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
951 Three Forks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 Three Forks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 951 Three Forks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 951 Three Forks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 951 Three Forks Drive offers parking.
Does 951 Three Forks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 951 Three Forks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 Three Forks Drive have a pool?
No, 951 Three Forks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 951 Three Forks Drive have accessible units?
No, 951 Three Forks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 951 Three Forks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 951 Three Forks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 951 Three Forks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 951 Three Forks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apex
8520 Madie Dr
Houston, TX 77022
San Palmilla
18833 Town Ridge Lane
Webster, TX 77598
Parkside at Memorial Apartments and Townhomes
777 S Mayde Crk
Houston, TX 77079
Woodland Hills Village
2139 Lake Hills Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Rockridge Park
850 Harvest Time Ln
Houston, TX 77060
Colquitt
710 Colquitt Street
Houston, TX 77006
Highpoint At Cypresswood Apartments
13920 Mandolin Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Advenir at Eagle Creek
10373 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Humble, TX
Stafford, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Atascocita, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Webster, TX
La Porte, TX
Seabrook, TX
Friendswood, TX
Deer Park, TX
Channelview, TX
Bellaire, TX
Brookshire, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Manvel, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine