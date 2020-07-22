All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 9507 Water Park Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9507 Water Park Court
Last updated November 13 2019 at 1:23 PM

9507 Water Park Court

9507 Water Park Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9507 Water Park Court, Harris County, TX 77086

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,644 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home

(RLNE5230783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9507 Water Park Court have any available units?
9507 Water Park Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9507 Water Park Court have?
Some of 9507 Water Park Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9507 Water Park Court currently offering any rent specials?
9507 Water Park Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9507 Water Park Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9507 Water Park Court is pet friendly.
Does 9507 Water Park Court offer parking?
Yes, 9507 Water Park Court offers parking.
Does 9507 Water Park Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9507 Water Park Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9507 Water Park Court have a pool?
Yes, 9507 Water Park Court has a pool.
Does 9507 Water Park Court have accessible units?
No, 9507 Water Park Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9507 Water Park Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9507 Water Park Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9507 Water Park Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9507 Water Park Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ten Pines
14700 Woodson Park Dr
Houston, TX 77044
Heights At Park Row
13710 Park Row Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Serena Woods
2800 Hirschfield Rd
Spring, TX 77373
City Chase
2475 Gray Falls Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Paramount
1800 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77084
City Terrace Apartments
1015 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Timbergrove Heights
1600 West T C Jester Boulevard
Houston, TX 77008
Pine Forest Park
5355 Deep Forest Drive
Houston, TX 77092

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine