Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 9507 Keegans Wood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9507 Keegans Wood Dr
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:49 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9507 Keegans Wood Dr
9507 Keegans Wood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9507 Keegans Wood Drive, Harris County, TX 77083
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
Single family home - Property Id: 120726
2 bedroom 2 bathroom,large fenced backyard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120726
Property Id 120726
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4882376)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9507 Keegans Wood Dr have any available units?
9507 Keegans Wood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 9507 Keegans Wood Dr have?
Some of 9507 Keegans Wood Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9507 Keegans Wood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9507 Keegans Wood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9507 Keegans Wood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9507 Keegans Wood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 9507 Keegans Wood Dr offer parking?
No, 9507 Keegans Wood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9507 Keegans Wood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9507 Keegans Wood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9507 Keegans Wood Dr have a pool?
No, 9507 Keegans Wood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9507 Keegans Wood Dr have accessible units?
No, 9507 Keegans Wood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9507 Keegans Wood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9507 Keegans Wood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9507 Keegans Wood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9507 Keegans Wood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hardy Yards
1550 Leona Street
Houston, TX 77026
Deerwood Apartments
5800 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Mason Park
222 Mason Creek Dr
Katy, TX 77450
Grand Villas at Katy
1550 Katy Gap Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Quay Point Apartments
3925 Arlington Square Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Bar Harbor Apartments
2601 North Repsdorph Road
Seabrook, TX 77586
Vintage Park
15727 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77070
The Nottingham Village
14250 Kimberley Ln
Houston, TX 77079
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Humble, TX
Stafford, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Atascocita, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Webster, TX
La Porte, TX
Seabrook, TX
Friendswood, TX
Deer Park, TX
Channelview, TX
Bellaire, TX
Brookshire, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Manvel, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine