Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 9435 Pinole Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9435 Pinole Lane
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:58 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9435 Pinole Lane
9435 Pinole Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9435 Pinole Lane, Harris County, TX 77086
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9435 Pinole Lane have any available units?
9435 Pinole Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 9435 Pinole Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9435 Pinole Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9435 Pinole Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9435 Pinole Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 9435 Pinole Lane offer parking?
No, 9435 Pinole Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9435 Pinole Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9435 Pinole Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9435 Pinole Lane have a pool?
No, 9435 Pinole Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9435 Pinole Lane have accessible units?
No, 9435 Pinole Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9435 Pinole Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9435 Pinole Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9435 Pinole Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9435 Pinole Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lakeside
9550 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Dominion Post Oak
2323 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
The Terraces on Brompton
7315 Brompton St
Houston, TX 77025
Domain New Forest
6301 Pale Sage Dr
Houston, TX 77049
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy
Webster, TX 77598
Venue Museum District
5353 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77004
Circle at Point Park
8727 Point Park Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Gables Revere Upper Kirby
2305 W. Alabama St.
Houston, TX 77098
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Humble, TX
Stafford, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Atascocita, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Webster, TX
La Porte, TX
Seabrook, TX
Friendswood, TX
Deer Park, TX
Channelview, TX
Bellaire, TX
Brookshire, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Manvel, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine