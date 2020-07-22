All apartments in Harris County
9330 Golden Meadow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9330 Golden Meadow Drive

9330 Golden Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9330 Golden Meadow Drive, Harris County, TX 77064

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 1st and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9330 Golden Meadow Drive have any available units?
9330 Golden Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 9330 Golden Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9330 Golden Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9330 Golden Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9330 Golden Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9330 Golden Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 9330 Golden Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9330 Golden Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9330 Golden Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9330 Golden Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 9330 Golden Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9330 Golden Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 9330 Golden Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9330 Golden Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9330 Golden Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9330 Golden Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9330 Golden Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
