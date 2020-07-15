All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 9211 Appin Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9211 Appin Ct
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:29 AM

9211 Appin Ct

9211 Appin Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9211 Appin Court, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All utilities included, whole 2nd Floor of Single Family Home in Cy-Fair ISD, Cy-Fair ISD, minutes to 290, 1960/Hiway 6

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9211 Appin Ct have any available units?
9211 Appin Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9211 Appin Ct have?
Some of 9211 Appin Ct's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9211 Appin Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9211 Appin Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9211 Appin Ct pet-friendly?
No, 9211 Appin Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 9211 Appin Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9211 Appin Ct offers parking.
Does 9211 Appin Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9211 Appin Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9211 Appin Ct have a pool?
No, 9211 Appin Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9211 Appin Ct have accessible units?
No, 9211 Appin Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9211 Appin Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9211 Appin Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 9211 Appin Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9211 Appin Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra At Fall Creek
14951 Bellow Falls Ln
Houston, TX 77396
Woodland Hills
3918 Atascocita Rd
Humble, TX 77396
Camden Post Oak
1200 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
Heights at 4300 Apartments
4300 Sherwood Ln
Houston, TX 77092
Woodlake Oaks
9550 Ella Lee Ln
Houston, TX 77063
4917 Brady
4917 Brady St
Houston, TX 77011
Gables River Oaks
2724 Kipling St
Houston, TX 77098
Villas on the Green
9603 Homestead Rd
Houston, TX 77016

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine