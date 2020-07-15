Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9211 Appin Ct
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:29 AM
9211 Appin Ct
9211 Appin Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9211 Appin Court, Harris County, TX 77095
Amenities
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All utilities included, whole 2nd Floor of Single Family Home in Cy-Fair ISD, Cy-Fair ISD, minutes to 290, 1960/Hiway 6
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9211 Appin Ct have any available units?
9211 Appin Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 9211 Appin Ct have?
Some of 9211 Appin Ct's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9211 Appin Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9211 Appin Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9211 Appin Ct pet-friendly?
No, 9211 Appin Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 9211 Appin Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9211 Appin Ct offers parking.
Does 9211 Appin Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9211 Appin Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9211 Appin Ct have a pool?
No, 9211 Appin Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9211 Appin Ct have accessible units?
No, 9211 Appin Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9211 Appin Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9211 Appin Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 9211 Appin Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9211 Appin Ct has units with air conditioning.
