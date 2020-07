Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities game room pool bbq/grill pet friendly

Well kept 3 bed/2.5 bath home with a game room upstairs, large family room with a fireplace downstairs and spacious backyard with a bbq pit smoker ready for grilling! Home is zoned to award winning Cy-Fair schools and is close to major shopping areas (Willowbrook), restaurants, 290, 99 and right off the Beltway. Community park and pool. *No Section 8 *Pets are case by case $10/mo filter fee included in rent delivered every quarter!