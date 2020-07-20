9151 Solvista Pass Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

New St. Andrews Plan offers First Floor Owner's Retreat with separate tub & shower, dual vanity sinks & large walk-in closet. Kitchen with attached Breakfast Room includes 42'' cabinets with Granite countertops & built-in appliances. Upstairs Gameroom and oversized Secondary Bedrooms. End Unit offers additional windows. Great energy efficiency and eco-friendly features: Radiant Attic Barrier, ''Water Sense'' certified faucets, 14 SEER A/C, Sprinkler System. Appointment required and give a 2 hours notice. Move-In will be on the 2nd of April