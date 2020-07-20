9151 Solvista Pass Lane

Amenities
New St. Andrews Plan offers First Floor Owner's Retreat with separate tub & shower, dual vanity sinks & large walk-in closet. Kitchen with attached Breakfast Room includes 42'' cabinets with Granite countertops & built-in appliances. Upstairs Gameroom and oversized Secondary Bedrooms. End Unit offers additional windows. Great energy efficiency and eco-friendly features: Radiant Attic Barrier, ''Water Sense'' certified faucets, 14 SEER A/C, Sprinkler System. Appointment required and give a 2 hours notice. Move-In will be on the 2nd of April