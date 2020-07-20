All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:11 PM

9151 Solvista Pass Lane

9151 Solvista Pass Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9151 Solvista Pass Lane, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
New St. Andrews Plan offers First Floor Owner's Retreat with separate tub & shower, dual vanity sinks & large walk-in closet. Kitchen with attached Breakfast Room includes 42'' cabinets with Granite countertops & built-in appliances. Upstairs Gameroom and oversized Secondary Bedrooms. End Unit offers additional windows. Great energy efficiency and eco-friendly features: Radiant Attic Barrier, ''Water Sense'' certified faucets, 14 SEER A/C, Sprinkler System. Appointment required and give a 2 hours notice. Move-In will be on the 2nd of April

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9151 Solvista Pass Lane have any available units?
9151 Solvista Pass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9151 Solvista Pass Lane have?
Some of 9151 Solvista Pass Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9151 Solvista Pass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9151 Solvista Pass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9151 Solvista Pass Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9151 Solvista Pass Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 9151 Solvista Pass Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9151 Solvista Pass Lane offers parking.
Does 9151 Solvista Pass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9151 Solvista Pass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9151 Solvista Pass Lane have a pool?
No, 9151 Solvista Pass Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9151 Solvista Pass Lane have accessible units?
No, 9151 Solvista Pass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9151 Solvista Pass Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9151 Solvista Pass Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9151 Solvista Pass Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9151 Solvista Pass Lane has units with air conditioning.
