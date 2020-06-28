Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9119 S Ferndale Place Drive
Last updated September 7 2019 at 10:51 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9119 S Ferndale Place Drive
9119 South Ferndale Place Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9119 South Ferndale Place Drive, Harris County, TX 77064
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms + GAMEROOM in a private gated community. Master downstairs! Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included!! Application fee is $50/adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9119 S Ferndale Place Drive have any available units?
9119 S Ferndale Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 9119 S Ferndale Place Drive have?
Some of 9119 S Ferndale Place Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9119 S Ferndale Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9119 S Ferndale Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9119 S Ferndale Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9119 S Ferndale Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 9119 S Ferndale Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9119 S Ferndale Place Drive offers parking.
Does 9119 S Ferndale Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9119 S Ferndale Place Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9119 S Ferndale Place Drive have a pool?
No, 9119 S Ferndale Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9119 S Ferndale Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 9119 S Ferndale Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9119 S Ferndale Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9119 S Ferndale Place Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9119 S Ferndale Place Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9119 S Ferndale Place Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
