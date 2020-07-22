All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 9119 Grandview Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9119 Grandview Park Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9119 Grandview Park Drive

9119 Grandview Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9119 Grandview Park Drive, Harris County, TX 77379

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,425 sf home is located in Spring, TX. This home features plush carpeting throughout, tiled kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9119 Grandview Park Drive have any available units?
9119 Grandview Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9119 Grandview Park Drive have?
Some of 9119 Grandview Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9119 Grandview Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9119 Grandview Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9119 Grandview Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9119 Grandview Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9119 Grandview Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9119 Grandview Park Drive offers parking.
Does 9119 Grandview Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9119 Grandview Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9119 Grandview Park Drive have a pool?
No, 9119 Grandview Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9119 Grandview Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 9119 Grandview Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9119 Grandview Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9119 Grandview Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9119 Grandview Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9119 Grandview Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grove at White Oak
1710 West T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Terra at Piney Point
8787 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Candleridge Park
1601 Wooded Pine Dr
Houston, TX 77073
LaMonte Park
3737 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
Mayfair Park
7450 N Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77091
The Lodge at Spring Shadows
10221 Centrepark Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Tuscany Row Apartments
1910 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Windmill Landing
10121 Windmill Lakes Blvd
Houston, TX 77075

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine