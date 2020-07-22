All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 9111 Point Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9111 Point Park Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9111 Point Park Drive

9111 Point Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9111 Point Park Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move-in by October 15th and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath, 3,132 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features beautiful hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9111 Point Park Drive have any available units?
9111 Point Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9111 Point Park Drive have?
Some of 9111 Point Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9111 Point Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9111 Point Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9111 Point Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9111 Point Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9111 Point Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9111 Point Park Drive offers parking.
Does 9111 Point Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9111 Point Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9111 Point Park Drive have a pool?
No, 9111 Point Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9111 Point Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 9111 Point Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9111 Point Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9111 Point Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9111 Point Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9111 Point Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77388
San Palmilla
18833 Town Ridge Lane
Webster, TX 77598
Cortland Inkwell Greenhouse
2218 Greenhouse Road
Houston, TX 77084
Arlo Buffalo Heights
225 S Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
Astor Tanglewood
502 S Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77056
South Main Building
7551 Main St
Houston, TX 77030
Tuscany Apartments
1100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Westheimer
2001 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77019

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine