All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 9019 Kinnel Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9019 Kinnel Lane
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:51 PM

9019 Kinnel Lane

9019 Kinnel Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9019 Kinnel Lane, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9019 Kinnel Lane have any available units?
9019 Kinnel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 9019 Kinnel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9019 Kinnel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9019 Kinnel Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9019 Kinnel Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9019 Kinnel Lane offer parking?
No, 9019 Kinnel Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9019 Kinnel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9019 Kinnel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9019 Kinnel Lane have a pool?
No, 9019 Kinnel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9019 Kinnel Lane have accessible units?
No, 9019 Kinnel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9019 Kinnel Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9019 Kinnel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9019 Kinnel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9019 Kinnel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Yorktown
12410 W Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Reserve At 63 Sixty Three
6363 W Airport Blvd
Houston, TX 77035
The Parker
160 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
The Hayworth
1414 Wood Hollow Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Timber Walk Apartments
5635 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
The Place at Green Trails
1111 Houghton Rd
Katy, TX 77450
Advenir at Eagle Creek
10373 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396
Windsor Memorial
3131 Memorial Ct
Houston, TX 77007

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine