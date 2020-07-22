Adorable Townhome! - Nice townhome, ready for move in! Neutral decor throughout, ceramic tile on 1st floor living area and bedrooms carpeted. Breakfast bar, huge pantry, walk in closets, nice, light & bright,
(RLNE5638139)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9014 Elm Drake Lane have any available units?
9014 Elm Drake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 9014 Elm Drake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9014 Elm Drake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9014 Elm Drake Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9014 Elm Drake Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9014 Elm Drake Lane offer parking?
No, 9014 Elm Drake Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9014 Elm Drake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9014 Elm Drake Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9014 Elm Drake Lane have a pool?
No, 9014 Elm Drake Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9014 Elm Drake Lane have accessible units?
No, 9014 Elm Drake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9014 Elm Drake Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9014 Elm Drake Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9014 Elm Drake Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9014 Elm Drake Lane does not have units with air conditioning.