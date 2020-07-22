All apartments in Harris County
8902 FINNERY DR
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:32 AM

8902 FINNERY DR

8902 Finnery Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8902 Finnery Drive, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8902 FINNERY DR Available 05/01/19 Ready for move in!!!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in desirable Saddlebrook Village. Formal dining, granite countertops, spacious family room,First floor master w/ in suite bathroom & walk in closet.Covered patio, big back yard, recently installed sprinklers system. Neutral paint trough out,3 upstairs bedrooms plus game room. Close to shopping, restaurants, public pools, parks. .Zoned to Creekview elementary & Creekside Park Junior High.Refrigerator,washer, dryer and yard maintenance included.

(RLNE3488678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8902 FINNERY DR have any available units?
8902 FINNERY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8902 FINNERY DR have?
Some of 8902 FINNERY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8902 FINNERY DR currently offering any rent specials?
8902 FINNERY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8902 FINNERY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 8902 FINNERY DR is pet friendly.
Does 8902 FINNERY DR offer parking?
No, 8902 FINNERY DR does not offer parking.
Does 8902 FINNERY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8902 FINNERY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8902 FINNERY DR have a pool?
Yes, 8902 FINNERY DR has a pool.
Does 8902 FINNERY DR have accessible units?
No, 8902 FINNERY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8902 FINNERY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8902 FINNERY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8902 FINNERY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8902 FINNERY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
