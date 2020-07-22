Amenities

8902 FINNERY DR Available 05/01/19 Ready for move in!!!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in desirable Saddlebrook Village. Formal dining, granite countertops, spacious family room,First floor master w/ in suite bathroom & walk in closet.Covered patio, big back yard, recently installed sprinklers system. Neutral paint trough out,3 upstairs bedrooms plus game room. Close to shopping, restaurants, public pools, parks. .Zoned to Creekview elementary & Creekside Park Junior High.Refrigerator,washer, dryer and yard maintenance included.



(RLNE3488678)