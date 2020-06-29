Rent Calculator
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:22 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8719 PLEASANTBROOK DR
8719 Pleasantbrook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8719 Pleasantbrook Drive, Harris County, TX 77095
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A CLASSIC 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE IN THE COPPERFIELD AREA - A CLASSIC 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE IN THE COPPERFIELD AREA
(RLNE2908658)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8719 PLEASANTBROOK DR have any available units?
8719 PLEASANTBROOK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 8719 PLEASANTBROOK DR currently offering any rent specials?
8719 PLEASANTBROOK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8719 PLEASANTBROOK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 8719 PLEASANTBROOK DR is pet friendly.
Does 8719 PLEASANTBROOK DR offer parking?
No, 8719 PLEASANTBROOK DR does not offer parking.
Does 8719 PLEASANTBROOK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8719 PLEASANTBROOK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8719 PLEASANTBROOK DR have a pool?
No, 8719 PLEASANTBROOK DR does not have a pool.
Does 8719 PLEASANTBROOK DR have accessible units?
No, 8719 PLEASANTBROOK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8719 PLEASANTBROOK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8719 PLEASANTBROOK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8719 PLEASANTBROOK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8719 PLEASANTBROOK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
