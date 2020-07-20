Rent Calculator
All apartments in Harris County
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8711 Alicia Drive
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:19 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8711 Alicia Drive
8711 Alcina Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8711 Alcina Drive, Harris County, TX 77375
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedrooms, 2.1/2 bath, refrigerator Washer and dry include. A few minutes from HEB, great schools, Great restaurants and a lot amenities. Available August 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8711 Alicia Drive have any available units?
8711 Alicia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 8711 Alicia Drive have?
Some of 8711 Alicia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8711 Alicia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8711 Alicia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8711 Alicia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8711 Alicia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 8711 Alicia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8711 Alicia Drive offers parking.
Does 8711 Alicia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8711 Alicia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8711 Alicia Drive have a pool?
No, 8711 Alicia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8711 Alicia Drive have accessible units?
No, 8711 Alicia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8711 Alicia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8711 Alicia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8711 Alicia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8711 Alicia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Sublet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
