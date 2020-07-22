This spacious 3/2 has plenty of room for the family. Home has all new tile and fresh paint. The garage has been converted to a bonus room. Requirements for approval:(1) Verifiable monthly income of at least 3 times the rent amount. (2) Credit score of 600 or above. (3) Clean criminal record. (No Felonies in last 10 yrs). (4) Good rental history. (No Evictions and/or Unlawful Detainers). (5) Owner does not participate in Section 8 Program. Mandatory Fee of $100 for Lease Admin. Apply here https://www.rhris.com/applyNowV3/ApplyNowV3.cfm?MgmtCoIDParm=386&siteid=22279A
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8606 Humphreys Drive have any available units?
8606 Humphreys Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8606 Humphreys Drive have?
Some of 8606 Humphreys Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8606 Humphreys Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8606 Humphreys Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.