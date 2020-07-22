All apartments in Harris County
Last updated January 25 2020 at 5:38 PM

8606 Humphreys Drive

8606 Humphreys Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8606 Humphreys Drive, Harris County, TX 77083

Amenities

garage
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
parking
pool
garage
This spacious 3/2 has plenty of room for the family. Home has all new tile and fresh paint. The garage has been converted to a bonus room. Requirements for approval:(1) Verifiable monthly income of at least 3 times the rent amount. (2) Credit score of 600 or above. (3) Clean criminal record. (No Felonies in last 10 yrs). (4) Good rental history. (No Evictions and/or Unlawful Detainers). (5) Owner does not participate in Section 8 Program. Mandatory Fee of $100 for Lease Admin. Apply here https://www.rhris.com/applyNowV3/ApplyNowV3.cfm?MgmtCoIDParm=386&siteid=22279A

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8606 Humphreys Drive have any available units?
8606 Humphreys Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8606 Humphreys Drive have?
Some of 8606 Humphreys Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8606 Humphreys Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8606 Humphreys Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8606 Humphreys Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8606 Humphreys Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8606 Humphreys Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8606 Humphreys Drive offers parking.
Does 8606 Humphreys Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8606 Humphreys Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8606 Humphreys Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8606 Humphreys Drive has a pool.
Does 8606 Humphreys Drive have accessible units?
No, 8606 Humphreys Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8606 Humphreys Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8606 Humphreys Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8606 Humphreys Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8606 Humphreys Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
