8606 Humphreys Drive

This spacious 3/2 has plenty of room for the family. Home has all new tile and fresh paint. The garage has been converted to a bonus room. Requirements for approval:(1) Verifiable monthly income of at least 3 times the rent amount. (2) Credit score of 600 or above. (3) Clean criminal record. (No Felonies in last 10 yrs). (4) Good rental history. (No Evictions and/or Unlawful Detainers). (5) Owner does not participate in Section 8 Program. Mandatory Fee of $100 for Lease Admin. Apply here https://www.rhris.com/applyNowV3/ApplyNowV3.cfm?MgmtCoIDParm=386&siteid=22279A