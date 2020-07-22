8543 Sunny Ridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home is a true must see! Upon entry you are greeted by an elegant formal dining room with direct access to the kitchen, making it the perfect space for all your entertaining needs! Kick back after a long day in the large family room featuring tile flooring, a vaulted ceiling, a cozy brick fronted fireplace and a wall of windows that shower the space in natural sunlight! Creating your favorite recipes is a real treat in the classic kitchen equipped with granite countertops, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, a serving bar and ample cabinet space! In the evenings, withdraw to the spacious master suite complete with a vaulted ceiling and a luxurious bathroom showcasing tile floors, double sinks, a tiled tub and shower combo plus walk-in his and hers closets with built-in shelving to help keep things organized! The home also has a large backyard with plenty of green space for all your favorite outdoor activities! Don't miss out, this one won't last long!