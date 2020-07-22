All apartments in Harris County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

8543 Sunny Ridge Drive

8543 Sunny Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8543 Sunny Ridge Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home is a true must see! Upon entry you are greeted by an elegant formal dining room with direct access to the kitchen, making it the perfect space for all your entertaining needs! Kick back after a long day in the large family room featuring tile flooring, a vaulted ceiling, a cozy brick fronted fireplace and a wall of windows that shower the space in natural sunlight! Creating your favorite recipes is a real treat in the classic kitchen equipped with granite countertops, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, a serving bar and ample cabinet space! In the evenings, withdraw to the spacious master suite complete with a vaulted ceiling and a luxurious bathroom showcasing tile floors, double sinks, a tiled tub and shower combo plus walk-in his and hers closets with built-in shelving to help keep things organized! The home also has a large backyard with plenty of green space for all your favorite outdoor activities! Don't miss out, this one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8543 Sunny Ridge Drive have any available units?
8543 Sunny Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8543 Sunny Ridge Drive have?
Some of 8543 Sunny Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8543 Sunny Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8543 Sunny Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8543 Sunny Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8543 Sunny Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8543 Sunny Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8543 Sunny Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 8543 Sunny Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8543 Sunny Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8543 Sunny Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 8543 Sunny Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8543 Sunny Ridge Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 8543 Sunny Ridge Drive has accessible units.
Does 8543 Sunny Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8543 Sunny Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8543 Sunny Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8543 Sunny Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
