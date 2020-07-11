Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8534 Village Hollow Lane
Last updated January 29 2020 at 3:02 PM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8534 Village Hollow Lane
8534 Village Hollow Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8534 Village Hollow Lane, Harris County, TX 77072
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for immediate move in. Offering 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Master bedroom down. Carpet recently replaced.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8534 Village Hollow Lane have any available units?
8534 Village Hollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 8534 Village Hollow Lane have?
Some of 8534 Village Hollow Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8534 Village Hollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8534 Village Hollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8534 Village Hollow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8534 Village Hollow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 8534 Village Hollow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8534 Village Hollow Lane offers parking.
Does 8534 Village Hollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8534 Village Hollow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8534 Village Hollow Lane have a pool?
No, 8534 Village Hollow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8534 Village Hollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 8534 Village Hollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8534 Village Hollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8534 Village Hollow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8534 Village Hollow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8534 Village Hollow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
