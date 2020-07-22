All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 8522 Lake Crystal Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8522 Lake Crystal Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:11 AM

8522 Lake Crystal Drive

8522 Lake Crystal Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8522 Lake Crystal Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,476 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are requir

(RLNE5287421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8522 Lake Crystal Drive have any available units?
8522 Lake Crystal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8522 Lake Crystal Drive have?
Some of 8522 Lake Crystal Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8522 Lake Crystal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8522 Lake Crystal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8522 Lake Crystal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8522 Lake Crystal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8522 Lake Crystal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8522 Lake Crystal Drive offers parking.
Does 8522 Lake Crystal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8522 Lake Crystal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8522 Lake Crystal Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8522 Lake Crystal Drive has a pool.
Does 8522 Lake Crystal Drive have accessible units?
No, 8522 Lake Crystal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8522 Lake Crystal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8522 Lake Crystal Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8522 Lake Crystal Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8522 Lake Crystal Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highline Urban Lofts
25222 Northwest Frwy
Jersey Village, TX 77429
Windsor Cypress
12035 Old Huffmeister Rd
Jersey Village, TX 77429
Hardy Oaks
915 Tidwell Rd
Houston, TX 77022
Century Park
20430 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77073
Citadel
2220 Pinegate Dr
Houston, TX 77008
Park At Willowbrook Apartments
7100 Smiling Wood Ln
Houston, TX 77086
Camden Station
12355 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77067
Kings Cove Apartments
4920 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine