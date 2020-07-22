All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 8511 Stagewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8511 Stagewood Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:57 PM

8511 Stagewood Drive

8511 Stagewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8511 Stagewood Drive, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8511 Stagewood Drive have any available units?
8511 Stagewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 8511 Stagewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8511 Stagewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8511 Stagewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8511 Stagewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8511 Stagewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8511 Stagewood Drive offers parking.
Does 8511 Stagewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8511 Stagewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8511 Stagewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8511 Stagewood Drive has a pool.
Does 8511 Stagewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8511 Stagewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8511 Stagewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8511 Stagewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8511 Stagewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8511 Stagewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quay Point Apartments
3925 Arlington Square Dr
Houston, TX 77034
The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments
24758 Grand Harbor Dr
Katy, TX 77494
Westchase Forest
11355 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Salado
1000 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Park On Vista
201 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave
Pasadena, TX 77505
Bella Palazzo
13098 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
Remington Park
5510 S Rice Ave
Houston, TX 77081

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine