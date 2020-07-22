All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 8502 Lake Crystal Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8502 Lake Crystal Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:41 AM

8502 Lake Crystal Drive

8502 Lake Crystal Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8502 Lake Crystal Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Houston Rental Home Positioned in Great Area
Featuring sparkling community pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,685 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved A

(RLNE4791312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8502 Lake Crystal Drive have any available units?
8502 Lake Crystal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8502 Lake Crystal Drive have?
Some of 8502 Lake Crystal Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8502 Lake Crystal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8502 Lake Crystal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8502 Lake Crystal Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8502 Lake Crystal Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8502 Lake Crystal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8502 Lake Crystal Drive offers parking.
Does 8502 Lake Crystal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8502 Lake Crystal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8502 Lake Crystal Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8502 Lake Crystal Drive has a pool.
Does 8502 Lake Crystal Drive have accessible units?
No, 8502 Lake Crystal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8502 Lake Crystal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8502 Lake Crystal Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8502 Lake Crystal Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8502 Lake Crystal Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ARIUM City Lake
8877 Lakes at 610 Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Rockridge Park
850 Harvest Time Ln
Houston, TX 77060
Park at Fairmont
6060 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77505
Kingsland West
18325 Kingsland Blvd
Houston, TX 77094
Midtown Arbor Place
10 Oak Ct
Houston, TX 77006
Estancia San Miguel
13330 West Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Reserve at Braes Forest
8000 Creekbend Dr
Houston, TX 77071
Arlo Memorial
935 N Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77079

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine