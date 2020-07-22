All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 8440 Easton Commons, Houston, TX 77095.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8440 Easton Commons, Houston, TX 77095
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:05 AM

8440 Easton Commons, Houston, TX 77095

8440 Easton Commons Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8440 Easton Commons Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Bear Creek Houston unit w/Fitness center, 2 Pools, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Outdoor Grills, 3 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Play ground

Interior Amenities: W/D connections, W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8440 Easton Commons, Houston, TX 77095 have any available units?
8440 Easton Commons, Houston, TX 77095 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8440 Easton Commons, Houston, TX 77095 have?
Some of 8440 Easton Commons, Houston, TX 77095's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8440 Easton Commons, Houston, TX 77095 currently offering any rent specials?
8440 Easton Commons, Houston, TX 77095 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8440 Easton Commons, Houston, TX 77095 pet-friendly?
No, 8440 Easton Commons, Houston, TX 77095 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8440 Easton Commons, Houston, TX 77095 offer parking?
Yes, 8440 Easton Commons, Houston, TX 77095 offers parking.
Does 8440 Easton Commons, Houston, TX 77095 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8440 Easton Commons, Houston, TX 77095 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8440 Easton Commons, Houston, TX 77095 have a pool?
Yes, 8440 Easton Commons, Houston, TX 77095 has a pool.
Does 8440 Easton Commons, Houston, TX 77095 have accessible units?
No, 8440 Easton Commons, Houston, TX 77095 does not have accessible units.
Does 8440 Easton Commons, Houston, TX 77095 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8440 Easton Commons, Houston, TX 77095 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8440 Easton Commons, Houston, TX 77095 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8440 Easton Commons, Houston, TX 77095 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chandler Park Apartment Homes
1950 Eldridge Pky
Houston, TX 77077
Camden Cypress Creek
13130 Fry Rd
Houston, TX 77433
Sterling Point
6601 Dunlap St
Houston, TX 77081
The Hayworth
1414 Wood Hollow Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Columns at Westchase
3354 Rogerdale Rd
Houston, TX 77042
1900 Yorktown
1900 Yorktown St
Houston, TX 77056
Pearl 21 Eleven
2119 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77098
Toro Place
12101 Fondren
Houston, TX 77035

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine