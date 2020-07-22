Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8326 Cassidy Creek Ct
Last updated January 27 2020 at 2:28 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8326 Cassidy Creek Ct
8326 Cassidy Creek Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8326 Cassidy Creek Court, Harris County, TX 77095
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
8326 Cassidy Creek Ct - Property Id: 200131
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200131
Property Id 200131
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5495949)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8326 Cassidy Creek Ct have any available units?
8326 Cassidy Creek Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 8326 Cassidy Creek Ct have?
Some of 8326 Cassidy Creek Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8326 Cassidy Creek Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8326 Cassidy Creek Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8326 Cassidy Creek Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8326 Cassidy Creek Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 8326 Cassidy Creek Ct offer parking?
No, 8326 Cassidy Creek Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8326 Cassidy Creek Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8326 Cassidy Creek Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8326 Cassidy Creek Ct have a pool?
No, 8326 Cassidy Creek Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8326 Cassidy Creek Ct have accessible units?
No, 8326 Cassidy Creek Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8326 Cassidy Creek Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8326 Cassidy Creek Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 8326 Cassidy Creek Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8326 Cassidy Creek Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
