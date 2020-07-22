Rent Calculator
8320 Wild Rose Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8320 Wild Rose Street
8320 Wild Rose Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8320 Wild Rose Street, Harris County, TX 77083
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Refrigerator can be provided at no additional cost to the tenant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8320 Wild Rose Street have any available units?
8320 Wild Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 8320 Wild Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
8320 Wild Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8320 Wild Rose Street pet-friendly?
No, 8320 Wild Rose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 8320 Wild Rose Street offer parking?
No, 8320 Wild Rose Street does not offer parking.
Does 8320 Wild Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8320 Wild Rose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8320 Wild Rose Street have a pool?
No, 8320 Wild Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 8320 Wild Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 8320 Wild Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8320 Wild Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8320 Wild Rose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8320 Wild Rose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8320 Wild Rose Street does not have units with air conditioning.
