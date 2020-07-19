All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 8318 Terra Valley Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8318 Terra Valley Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8318 Terra Valley Lane

8318 Terra Valley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8318 Terra Valley Lane, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 3,132 sf home is located in Tomball, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8318 Terra Valley Lane have any available units?
8318 Terra Valley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8318 Terra Valley Lane have?
Some of 8318 Terra Valley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8318 Terra Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8318 Terra Valley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8318 Terra Valley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8318 Terra Valley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8318 Terra Valley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8318 Terra Valley Lane offers parking.
Does 8318 Terra Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8318 Terra Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8318 Terra Valley Lane have a pool?
No, 8318 Terra Valley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8318 Terra Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 8318 Terra Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8318 Terra Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8318 Terra Valley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8318 Terra Valley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8318 Terra Valley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Park
2700 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
The Landings at Willowbrook
7250 W Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Willows Apartments
10919 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77096
Bay House
2041 San Sebastian Ct
Nassau Bay, TX 77058
La Sonrisa
9021 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77088
The Museum Tower
4899 Montrose Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Rio Roble
1502 Allendale Road
Pasadena, TX 77502
Metropole
3616 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine