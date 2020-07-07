All apartments in Harris County
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:04 PM

8318 Poplar Ridge Lane

8318 Poplar Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8318 Poplar Ridge Lane, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HUMBLE TX Special - This Kenswick property has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full baths. Roomy family room, and inside laundry. Easy clean floors cover the whole house. No Carpets! Auto garage door opener. Great value for the money.

(RLNE3952030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8318 Poplar Ridge Lane have any available units?
8318 Poplar Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 8318 Poplar Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8318 Poplar Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8318 Poplar Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8318 Poplar Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8318 Poplar Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8318 Poplar Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 8318 Poplar Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8318 Poplar Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8318 Poplar Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 8318 Poplar Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8318 Poplar Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 8318 Poplar Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8318 Poplar Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8318 Poplar Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8318 Poplar Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8318 Poplar Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
