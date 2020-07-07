HUMBLE TX Special - This Kenswick property has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full baths. Roomy family room, and inside laundry. Easy clean floors cover the whole house. No Carpets! Auto garage door opener. Great value for the money.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8318 Poplar Ridge Lane have any available units?
8318 Poplar Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 8318 Poplar Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8318 Poplar Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.