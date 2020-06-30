All apartments in Harris County
Harris County, TX
8311 Misty Trail Drive
Last updated March 23 2020 at 10:52 PM

8311 Misty Trail Drive

8311 Misty Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8311 Misty Trail Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Village beauty on u shaped street. Lots of windows to view yard. 4th bedroom could be game room. Raised foyer, high ceilings, open, natural light, bright, angles & crown molding makes this package complete! Washer/dryer not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8311 Misty Trail Drive have any available units?
8311 Misty Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8311 Misty Trail Drive have?
Some of 8311 Misty Trail Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8311 Misty Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8311 Misty Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8311 Misty Trail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8311 Misty Trail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8311 Misty Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8311 Misty Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 8311 Misty Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8311 Misty Trail Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8311 Misty Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 8311 Misty Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8311 Misty Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 8311 Misty Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8311 Misty Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8311 Misty Trail Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8311 Misty Trail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8311 Misty Trail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
