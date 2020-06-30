Village beauty on u shaped street. Lots of windows to view yard. 4th bedroom could be game room. Raised foyer, high ceilings, open, natural light, bright, angles & crown molding makes this package complete! Washer/dryer not included.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8311 Misty Trail Drive have any available units?
8311 Misty Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8311 Misty Trail Drive have?
Some of 8311 Misty Trail Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8311 Misty Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8311 Misty Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.