830 Grand Plains Dr
Last updated March 15 2019 at 10:03 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
830 Grand Plains Dr
830 Grand Plains Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
830 Grand Plains Drive, Harris County, TX 77090
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute, cute updated home in Eagles Landing is light, bright & open with large game room up and open plan kitchen, breakfast & family room all overlooking the fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 830 Grand Plains Dr have any available units?
830 Grand Plains Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Harris County, TX
.
Is 830 Grand Plains Dr currently offering any rent specials?
830 Grand Plains Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Grand Plains Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 Grand Plains Dr is pet friendly.
Does 830 Grand Plains Dr offer parking?
No, 830 Grand Plains Dr does not offer parking.
Does 830 Grand Plains Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 Grand Plains Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Grand Plains Dr have a pool?
No, 830 Grand Plains Dr does not have a pool.
Does 830 Grand Plains Dr have accessible units?
No, 830 Grand Plains Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Grand Plains Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 Grand Plains Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 830 Grand Plains Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 Grand Plains Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
