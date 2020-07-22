All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 823 Sun Prairie Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
823 Sun Prairie Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:47 PM

823 Sun Prairie Drive

823 Sun Prairie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

823 Sun Prairie Drive, Harris County, TX 77090

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Sun Prairie Drive have any available units?
823 Sun Prairie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 823 Sun Prairie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
823 Sun Prairie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Sun Prairie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 823 Sun Prairie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 823 Sun Prairie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 823 Sun Prairie Drive offers parking.
Does 823 Sun Prairie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Sun Prairie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Sun Prairie Drive have a pool?
Yes, 823 Sun Prairie Drive has a pool.
Does 823 Sun Prairie Drive have accessible units?
No, 823 Sun Prairie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Sun Prairie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 Sun Prairie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 823 Sun Prairie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 823 Sun Prairie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Peppermill Place
8440 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Lincoln Medical Center
7200 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77054
ParkLane Cypress
18515 Bridgeland Creek Pkwy
Harris County, TX 77433
Stone Creek at Old Farm
8585 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Highbank
8877 Frankway Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Domain New Forest
6301 Pale Sage Dr
Houston, TX 77049
Alexan Lower Heights
2770 Summer Street
Houston, TX 77007
The Villages at Louetta
5015 Louetta Rd
Houston, TX 77379

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine