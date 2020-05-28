Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 8223 Renmark Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8223 Renmark Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8223 Renmark Lane
8223 Renmark Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8223 Renmark Lane, Harris County, TX 77070
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8223 Renmark Lane have any available units?
8223 Renmark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 8223 Renmark Lane have?
Some of 8223 Renmark Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8223 Renmark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8223 Renmark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8223 Renmark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8223 Renmark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 8223 Renmark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8223 Renmark Lane offers parking.
Does 8223 Renmark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8223 Renmark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8223 Renmark Lane have a pool?
No, 8223 Renmark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8223 Renmark Lane have accessible units?
No, 8223 Renmark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8223 Renmark Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8223 Renmark Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8223 Renmark Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8223 Renmark Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sendera at Greenway
3400 Edloe St
Houston, TX 77027
Hanover BLVD Place
1770 South Post Oak Lane
Houston, TX 77056
Bella Vista
14340 Wallisville Road
Houston, TX 77049
The Abbey at Briar Forest
11655 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Parc at 505
505 Cypress Station Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Westchase Forest
11355 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Alys Crossing
20510 Cypress Plaza Parkway
Harris County, TX 77433
Waters at Westchase
11490 Harwin Dr
Houston, TX 77072
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Humble, TX
Stafford, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Atascocita, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Webster, TX
La Porte, TX
Seabrook, TX
Friendswood, TX
Deer Park, TX
Channelview, TX
Bellaire, TX
Brookshire, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Manvel, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine